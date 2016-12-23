Congress questions Lt Governor’s ‘unceremonious exit’

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday termed Delhi Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung’s surprise resignation an “unceremonious exit” and asked if a deal was struck between Prime Minister Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“This is an unceremonious exit. Central government will have to tell what happened,” Congress leader Ajay Maken said. “We also want to know what the deal is between Modi and Kejriwal, due to which he has been removed,” he added.

“If central government is trying to get some RSS representative (as Lt. Governor), we will protest and come on the streets against it,” Maken said. “We feel there has been a deal between the BJP and AAP because of which he has been made to leave. The central government should come out clean,” the Congress leader added. —IANS