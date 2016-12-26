Congress pulls up PM Modi, says ‘Mann Ki Baat’ an abuse of Prasar Bharati Act

New Delhi : Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, the Congress on Sunday accused the former of misusing Prasar Bharati while stating that this is absolute violation of the Prasar Bharati Act.

“The Prime Minister is misusing Prasar Bharati and ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is an abuse of Prasar Bharati Act. If Prasar Bharati is giving space to the Prime Minister then they need to give equal space to leaders of opposition,” Congress leader Manish Tewari told ANI.

The Congress leader said Prasar Bharati, which is regulated by an independent act of Parliament, is a public broadcaster and not an instrument of the government.

“What the Prime Minister has been doing over all these years is complete and absolute violation of the Prasar Bharati Act,” he added.

Taking on Prime Minister Modi, Tewari said the former has never addressed full-fledged press conference as he only wants everyone to listen to him.

“Democracy is not a monologue that one person talks and everybody listens. He should answer the people’s questions and concern,” Tiwari added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi in his 27th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address hit out at the opposition and accused them of attempting to mislead the people.

“I congratulate the people for not only enduring pain but also for giving appropriate answers to those who were trying to mislead them,” he said.–ANI