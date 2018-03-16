Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Karnataka twice in March

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit the poll-bound Karnataka two times after March 20.

During the first leg, the Congress President will visit Mangaluru and Udupi on March 20 and 21, while his second visit would be to Mysuru and Mandya on March 24 and 25.

Earlier in February, the Congress scion visited Raichur, Bidar, Bellary, Yadgiri and Koppal districts of Karnataka.

Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka that is yet to be declared, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it. Earlier, the Congress had dethroned the BJP in Karnataka in 2013.