Congress plays Modi’s video on falling rupee

The video showed Modi’s relentless attack on Manmohan Singh, questioning even his credentials as an economist and wondering whose age the rupee was chasing when its value against US $ rose to 69. He has then promised to bring it down to Rs 40 a dollar, but it overshot even Rs 69 on Thursday.

New Delhi : The Congress on Friday played at the AICC press briefing here an old video of Narendra Modi accusing then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of the miserable health of the Indian currency because of corruption and wondered if the reason he invented fits today on the Rupee slumping to the lowest ever value compared to the American dollar. “What should we presume now? We can’t stoop so low as to use the language you used in the 2014 elections but can we still ask whether it is true that the rupee has touched 70 for the first time in the history because of corruption,” Congress spokesman and former union minister RPN Singh asked.

The Congress also battered the PM Modi on a report about 50% jump in deposits by the Indians in the Swiss banks, with its President Rahul Gandhi wondering if the government will now claim it is all “white” money.

The Congress spokesman ridiculed the officiating Finance Minister Piyush Goyal’s contention that “we are getting all transaction data from Switzerland under the treaty from January 1, 2018 and stern action would be taken against any wrongs.”

RPN Singh lambasted Goyal for claiming that India would get all the information on deposits only by the end of 2019, wondering whether it was an indirect threat to the black money hoarders to help Modi return to power or face the music.

He drew up a grim picture of chaos and failure, pointing out the banking frauds, NPAs (non performing assets) sinking many public sector banks and heavy expenses by Modi on his foreign tours and publicity at the exchequer’s cost.