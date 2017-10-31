Congress pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 142nd birth anniversary saying his “uncompromising efforts” kept India united after Independence. “Remembering Iron Leader Sardar Patel, whose uncompromising efforts were instrumental in keeping India united after Independence,” the party said in a tweet.

The party also posted alondside a picture of Patel with his message: “The speeches of the Sangh leaders are poisonous. It is a result of this venom that Mahatma Gandhi has been assassinated.” Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a small village in Gujarat. He died on December 15, 1950.

Popularly known as the ‘Iron Man’ of India, he was conferred with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 for his services to the nation.