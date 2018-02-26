Congress okays election panel

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday approved a 43-member State Election Committee for poll-bound Karnataka, which will be headed by the party’s state unit chief G Parameshwara.

Besides CM Siddharamaiah, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal, secretaries in-charge of the state and all MPs would be part of the SEC. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar, Dinesh Gundurao, SR Patil, Veerappa Moily, BK Hariprasad, Oscar Fernandes and Margaret Alva are also part of the committee.