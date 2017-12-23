Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath joins BJP

Agartala: Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath, along with a small section of the ruling CPI-M, on Friday joined the BJP here ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.

Apart from Nath, the president of Tripura unit of Pradesh Mohila Congress and councillor of Agartala Municipal Council (AMC), Himani Debbarma, also joined the BJP. Ram Madhav, General Secretary of the BJP, today inducted Nath into the party by handing over the saffron flag.

The other new recruits were received by State BJP President Biplab Kumar Deb.