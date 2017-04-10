Shimla: Congress leader and former MLA from Dharamsala, Moolraj Padha, has died after a brief illness at Khaniara near Dharamsala. He was a member of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from 1985 to 1990.Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has condoled his death. — IANS
Congress leader passes away
— By IANS | Apr 10, 2017 08:47 am
Tagged with: death dharamsala Moolraj Padha virbhadra singh
