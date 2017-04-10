Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RavindraGaikwad
#VinodKhanna
#DonaldTrump
#DalaiLama
#LiquorBan
#GST
#YogiAdityanath
#IPL2017
Home / India / Congress leader passes away

Congress leader passes away

— By IANS | Apr 10, 2017 08:47 am
FOLLOW US:

Shimla: Congress leader and former MLA from Dharamsala, Moolraj Padha, has died after a brief illness at Khaniara near Dharamsala. He was a member of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from 1985 to 1990.Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has condoled his death.               — IANS

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK