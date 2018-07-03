Congress launches scathing attack on BJP for lynching incidents across country

New Delhi: The Congress party on Monday expressed concern over mob lynching reports emanating from various states, decrying those who are giving political patronage to the cult of intolerance. Spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a press conference that “anarchy, mob frenzy and jungle raj have become the new buzzwords for PM Modi’s ‘New India’ that gives a handle to intolerance and creates an unprecedented atmosphere of hate and violence.”

Citing Mahatma Gandhi’s words that “intolerance is itself a form of violence and an obstacle to the growth of a true democratic spirit,” he said it was shocking that “28 instances have been reported in a month, almost one each day, from at least 10 states, mostly ruled by the BJP.” He said an atmosphere of fear is created which is the main reason for the growing instances of mob lynching. This has created a social imbalance in which the poor are increasingly victims of the cult of fear and distrust.

Asserting that a new licence of intolerance has been given in the last four years, Singhvi said: “The structure of law is the same, but rumour-mongering or state-aided licence to kill has caused the trust deficit and this should shake our conscience, as this is complete decimation of rule of law.” He said the moot question to be asked as to “who is creating such a rumour-driven lynching movement in the past four years when police remains the same, the administration remains the same and authorities remain the same.”

Asking the BJP government to take note of the widespread mob frenzy and lynching incidents and the anger engulfing citizens against vigilantism by its own party men, he said: “We have seen enough platitudes, speeches and alibis, it is time for some corrective action.” Singhvi said one cannot be definite about the reason of the lynchings but one can be certainly definite that under the Modi government this new phenomena is getting a definite political patronage.

He said it was absolutely reprehensible that the government has completely abdicated its responsibility in the quest to add fuel to this madness and “in many cases it has also assisted, aided and abetted such acts of violence and even justified and condoned them.” “Most distressing is that in case after case the Ministers of BJP ruled states and its leaders have either been a cause of abatement or flagrantly justified this phenomenon,” Singhvi said while referring to BJP’s Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey’s statement that he will pay the legal fees for four persons accused of lynching two men in Godda.