Congress hits back, accuses Amit Shah of shedding crocodile tears

New Delhi : The Congress on Saturday hit back at BJP President Amit Shah, accusing him of “shedding crocodile tears” in front of the people of Jammu after he lashed out at the Congress demanding an apology from its chief Rahul Gandhi for “anti-national statements” made by two of its senior leaders.

In a statement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Amit Shah had no business to lecture the Congress on nationalism and that the BJP would never be able to realise the hard work which the UPA did to usher peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “They have shamelessly squandered the mandate and shunned their responsibility,” he said referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sudden decision to withdraw support from the PDP-led coalition government.

“After plunging Jammu and Kashmir into a deep turmoil, through an unethical opportunistic alliance, marred with a disquiet border, corruption, malgovernance and false promises, in the last four years, BJP President is shedding crocodile tears in front of the people of Jammu,” the he said in the statement.

The Congress added that instead of doing “this choreographed drama”, Amit Shah should reflect upon hard facts which included 16 major terror attacks under the BJP rule, rise in deaths of soldiers and civilians in the state, and surge in ceasefire violations.