Congress has no moral right to protest against increasing fuel prices, says Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: The Congress has no moral right to protest against the increasing fuel prices, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said on Monday. “Under the Congress regime also petrol prices had increased and they made silly comments during that time. They have no moral right to protest now,” said Swamy.

Swamy, however, added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take steps to control the rising fuel prices. “I believe when it comes to petrol prices, it should be treated with importance as the entire transportation system is affected. Petrol should not be more than Rs 40. The Prime Minister should direct the Petroleum Ministry to look into the issue and make sure that petrol is not sold at more than Rs 40,” added Swamy.

The BJP leader was reacting to the Opposition’s call for a country-wide lockdown to protest the hike in fuel price and excise duty. Speaking about Monday’s strike, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the “frustrated” opposition is directionless. “I hope God gives them sense, so they can differentiate between positive and negative. Otherwise, in the future, they will even lose their position as the Opposition,” he added.

Various political parties have come together to raise voice against the continuous spike in diesel and petrol rates across India. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Opposition’s ‘Mahagatbandhan’ (grand alliance) balloon would burst soon.

As a nationwide strike is being observed, fuel prices continued to surge on Monday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre, respectively, in the national capital, while petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 88.12 and Rs 77.32 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi led a rally from Rajghat to the Ramlila Maidan, where a meeting was held on account of the Bharat Bandh.