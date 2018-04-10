Congress’ fast at Rajghat: Congress party men can’t fast on an empty stomach

Mumbai: A much touted daylong ‘fast for harmony’ turned into a farce with Congress party leaders hogging “chhola bhaturas” just before the protest began. Among those hungrily tucking into the hearty meal were Ajay Maken, Haroun Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely. Incidentally, the party’s nationwide protest was against caste-based violence, communalism and non-functioning of Parliament, for which the Congress blames the ruling BJP. Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi was not seen at the merry making over channa bhaturas.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra told reporters that “he (Rahul) cannot even wake up in morning to start his fast on schedule”. “Aren’t we allowed to eat before 11 am?” snapped Congress leader Ajay Maken, who had organized the protest. Arvinder Lovely claimed that the photo was taken before 8 am and said: “This is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. It is not an indefinite hunger strike. This is what is wrong with these (BJP) people, instead of running the country, they are concentrating on what we eat.” A lawmaker of the Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh, remarked: “Their mentality is to eat…they can’t stay hungry.”