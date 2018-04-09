Free Press Journal
Congress’ fast at Rajghat: BJP leader claims to have seen Congress leaders eating before fast

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 09, 2018 02:36 pm
Photo Source: ANI

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is leading a daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament. On the other hand, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana has accused that he has seen a few Congress leaders eating at a restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat.

Congress workers are observing a daylong fast in all state and district headquarters to voice their protest against the BJP government and to promote communal harmony and peace across the country. Senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, P C Chacko, the party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala were among the leaders at Rajghat, where the fast is being observed.

