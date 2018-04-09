Congress’ fast at Rajghat: BJP leader claims to have seen Congress leaders eating before fast

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is leading a daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament. On the other hand, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana has accused that he has seen a few Congress leaders eating at a restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claims Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits. (In pic, Congress leader AS Lovely) pic.twitter.com/OWsIWmwPKP — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018



Congress workers are observing a daylong fast in all state and district headquarters to voice their protest against the BJP government and to promote communal harmony and peace across the country. Senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, P C Chacko, the party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala were among the leaders at Rajghat, where the fast is being observed.