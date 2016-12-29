Congress demands white paper, BJP points to UPA scams

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi stepped up his campaign on demonetisation seeking a white paper on the issue and placing a charter of demands including lifting of all restrictions on cash withdrawal and compensation to farmers, traders and the poor who have “suffered” due to the note ban.

Hitting back, BJP said he should first name the beneficiaries of several scams that happened during the UPA government, asserting that he had done nothing against black money and corruption.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi double the MNREGA wages and the number of days each labourer can work, besides giving 50 per cent rebate in Income Tax and Sales Tax to shopkeepers and 20 per cent bonus on MSP for Rabi crops to farmers and waiving their loans.

Earlier presiding over the party’s 132nd Foundation Day celebrations, Gandhi accused Modi of practising politics of “fear and anger” and asked the partymen to defeat his ideology.

“On November 8, Modiji said he is performing a ‘yagya’ against corruption and black money. In every yagya someone’s sacrifice is done and every yagya is done to benefit someone. “The demonetisation yagya is fore 50 families of the country’s one

per cent super rich. It is the poor, farmers, labourers, middle class and small shopkeepers who are being sacrificed in this yagya. There has been tremendous pain caused by it,” the Congress Vice President said.

In the “Charter of Demands”, he sought a list of all those who have deposited above Rs 25 lakh before demonetisation was announced and sought relief to those badly affected including provision of Rs 25,000 to at least one woman of each BPL family. “We want that the Prime Minister should explain some things to the country. After November 8, how much black money has come out and how much economic loss has the country suffered due to demonetisation. How many people lost their lives and whether any compensation has been paid to them.

Rahul Gandhi said all restrictions on withdrawal of money be lifted with immediate effect.

Soon after Gandhi attacked the government on Congress’ foundation day, BJP alleged that he lived under the impression that his “lies” will be taken as truth if he repeated them daily and loudly.

The party’s National Secretary Shrikant Sharma accused the Congress vice president of doing “politics over death”, a reference to his criticism of demonetisation by pointing to deaths of people in queues outside banks and ATMs.

“Rahul Gandhi has been asking a lot of questions and levelling baseless allegations repeatedly under this impressions his lies will be taken as truth if spoken daily and loudly. He should also answer who in the UPA government were beneficiaries of 2G, CWG and VVIP chopper scams running into Rs 1.86 lakh crore, Rs 72,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore respectively,” Sharma told reporters here.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said the probe into the VVIP chopper scam has “reached its doorsteps, making Rahul Gandhi jittery”. The UPA government had the list of people with suspect Swiss bank accounts from 2011 but it took no action and did not constitute an SIT, he said, asking him to respond to this.

On an average 695 farmers ended their lives daily during the UPA government while the Modi government has taken a number of measures to protect them, he said.