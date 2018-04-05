Congress demands Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over ‘ration scam’

New Delhi: Alleging a scam in the public distribution system in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken today demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a CBI probe into it.

Maken said that Kejriwal cannot “absolve” himself of the responsibility after “corruption” was flagged the comptroller and auditor general (CAG). He said said irregularities were also pointed out by officers concerned.

The CAG report for 2016-17, tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, flagged many “lapses” by the food and supplies department of the Delhi government, highlighting that eight vehicles which ferried 1,589.92 quintals of specified food articles to fair price shops had registration number of buses, scooters, motorcycles and three-wheelers.

“This gives rise to doubt whether the reported transportation of SFAs (specified food articles) had actually taken place and possibility of pilferage could not be ruled out,” the report stated.

Although the officers pointed out the “scam” surrounding the ration distribution system in Delhi in five important circulars, which have been put on the public domain, the Kejriwal government did not act to stop it, alleged Maken.

“The five circulars, issued in 2015, pointing to irregularities expose the AAP government’s claim of ignorance about corruption and scam in the public distribution system, in Delhi,” Maken said, demanding Kejriwal’s resignation.

AAP MLAs and BJP MPs, being the chairmen of the Local Area Circle Level Vigilance Committees and the District Level Vigilance Committees, respectively, were also “responsible” for this ration scam, he alleged.