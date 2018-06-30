Congress collects Rs 20 lakh for man’s dream betrayed by Modi

New Delhi : Congress President Rahul Gandhi early this month set up a crowd-funding campaign to fulfill the dream of Muktikant Biswal, an idol-maker from Odisha’s Rourkela, who walked 1600 km to remind Prime Minister Modi on his promise to upgrade the Ispat general hospital into a super-speciality hospital during his visit to the city.

The PM may have betrayed Biswal but his dream must be fulfilled. With this remark, Rahul started raising funds to fulfill his dream. Happily announcing on Friday that the proceeds of the campaign now exceed Rs 20 lakh, the Congress said the money will be used to help with the construction of the super-speciality hospital, an institute that the people of Rourkela desperately need.

“The idea behind this initiative is to establish the spirit of self-reliance among the people. It is to establish that great things happen when people come together. It is to establish that a dream is only a dream when dreamt alone, but a dream becomes a reality when dreamt together. We are together with Muktikant on the journey of hope.” the Congress said on its website.

It said little did Muktikant know that it was an illusion; another of the many lies that PM Modi used as a stepping stone to fulfill his own dream. Since PM Modi is not interested in investing time and effort into this project, Muktikant walked all the way to Delhi to remind him of his promise.

On his arrival in Delhi, Muktikant went to meet the representative of his Lok Sabha constituency – Jual Oram, who is also the Union Tribal Affairs minister – to arrange a meeting with the PM, but to no avail. The minister declined his request, accusing him of doing a political stunt, motivated by the Opposition.

If demands for accountability are termed as stunts, how are the people expected to hold their representatives accountable, the Congress asked. Is he trying to insinuate that people do not have the right to question their representatives? BJP’s repulsive attitude towards debate and democracy is well established, but it seems that this attitude has started to reflect in the Indian polity – a worrying trend.

Disappointed and disheartened by the response of Oram, Muktikanta set out to meet PM Modi on his own. According to him, villagers in Rourkela are dying everyday due to lack of quality medical care. When he reached the PMO’s doorstep he was told that it would take at least 15 days before a meeting can be arranged. He pleaded that 15 days can, unfortunately translate into 15 deaths, but in vain.