Congress, BSP, SP fanning Dalit violence: Prasad

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday accused the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of fanning Dalit violence in various parts of the country for political gains.

He also took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying he should not tarnish the legacy of the office he is holding, reports IANS.

“Bhimrao Ambedkar said Dalit movement should not be violent. But some parties like the Congress, the SP, the BSP are fanning Dalit violence in a calculated manner for political gains,” Prasad told the media here.

Reacting to Gandhi’s day-old tweet in which he termed the RSS-BJP ideology as “oppressive” and said such ideology “can never respect the Dalits and Baba saheb (Ambedkar)”, Prasad said the office of the Congress President has a legacy and Rahul Gandhi should not forget that.

“Rahulji should not forget the legacy of the post he is holding. This post has been held by the likes of Indira Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad,” Prasad said.