Congress asks Modi to own up accountability and quit

New Delhi : The Congress on Wednesday chided Prime Minister Modi to introspect, own up accountability and resign “If morality is still a virtue in India’s polity,” besides apologising to the nation for the unpardonable blunder of the demonetisation he initiated last November ruining the economy. It also sought an immediate probe into the demonetisation and the loss to economy it inflicted.

“Modinomics & Jaitleynomics have destroyed India’s Economic Growth Story. Jobs are in peril, Businesses are shutting down, Exports are falling, GDP is on a downward spiral, NPA’s have touched a whopping Rs 9 lakh Crore and Credit Growth is a low of 63 years,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and chief Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala told a Press conference here.

In a statement, they said: “Tragedy is that PM and FM refuse to get down of the high horse of arrogance and autocracy.

Modi made disaster of Demonetisation followed by an ill-conceived GST that further decimated jobs and incomes.” Reacting to Finance Minister Jaitley asking the BJP leaders to spread out across the country to narrate the gains from the demonetisation, they said: “Instead of apologizing for the death of over 150 people and unprecedented strike on livelihood of common Indians, BJP is so drunk with power that it wants to celebrate the ‘Demon of Demonetisation’.”

“Truth is that PM Modi is solely responsible for these lapses,” they said, stressing that both PM and the Finance Miniser will also have to answer questions related to demonetisation

– Where has the black money gone?

– Has ‘Black Money’ been seized?

– Where is fake currency?

– Has Terrorism & Naxalism been curbed?

– Has India moved towards a ‘Digital Economy’?

“Cost of printing ‘New Currency’ is more than ‘Savings’ and that itself proves the folly of demonetisation,” Anand Sharma added, pointing to the RBI report that only Rs 16,000 crore were not deposited back while Rs 25,391 crore were spent on printing/logistics of the new notes. “Will Modi ji tell the logic of spending 25,391 crore rupees to save 16,000 crore rupees,” he asked.

Congress fired six questions at the PM to answer

l Who is responsible for the death of nearly 150 ordinary citizens who died in bank lines?

l Who is responsible for the utter confusion and consequent losses caused by repeated change of demonetisation rules by RBI on 128 occasions?

l Who is responsible for loss of over 3.72 Crore jobs on account of demonetization in MSME sector alone?

l Who is responsible for loss of entire savings of crores of housewives done over a lifetime?

l Who is responsible for crash of business of small shopkeepers and small & medium enterprises on account of the impact of demonetisation?

l Finally, who is responsible for contraction of GDP from 9.2% to 5.7% resulting in a loss of over Rs 3 lakh crore?