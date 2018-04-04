Congress always ready to do politics in Ambedkar’s name: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Amid Dalit unrest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress for always doing politics in the name of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar but ignoring his contributions.

Speaking at a programme to mark the inauguration of a building of Western Court Annexe in Parliament complex, Modi said it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government that decided to have two memorials installed at two places in the capital. Without naming the Congress-led UPA, he said it could not happen as the governments that followed Vajpayee showed little interest and ignored Ambedkar and his contributions.

“After that, the governments ran like that… Everybody is always ready to do politics in the name of Babasahib. But nobody gave him the kind of respect and paid tributes to him as much as this government did,” the Prime Minister said. He said his government was walking the path shown by Ambedkar and asked every political group to try and do the same for the country’s development.

“At the core of Ambedkar’s ideals is harmony and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission.” The remarks came days after at least nine people were killed in widespread violence during protests by Dalit groups across the country against a Supreme Court ruling that diluted provisions of a law aimed at preventing atrocities against Dalits and tribes.