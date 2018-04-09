Cong to protest against govt’s failure today

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest at the Raj Ghat here on Monday as part of a nationwide “fast” of the party to protest against the Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament.

Congress workers will hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country.

In the national capital, Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government and its failure.