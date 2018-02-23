Cong to have no CM face in Rajasthan

New Delhi : The Congress on Thursday decided not to declare any Congress candidate in the Rajasthan Assembly elections this year end.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state party leaders convened by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. It decided to contest the elections under the collective leadership.

“We are going to contest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi with no CM candidate,” said Avinash Pande, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. He said this puts an end to an unnecessary race among various leaders. Those trying to stake their claim were PCC president Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former union minister and AICC general secretary C P Joshi.

All agreed in the meeting with Rahul to go for a collective leadership, leaving it up to him to decide who leads the party in the Assembly after the elections.