Cong sets up screening panels for five states

New Delhi : Ahead of the Assembly elections this year-end, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday constituted the screening committees for selection of candidates in not only in four states going to polls but also one for Odisha that has elections only next year.

Former Union Minister and Haryana MP Kumari Selja heads the committee for Rajasthan with Lalitesh Tripathi and Shakir Sanadi as its members.

Former AICC general secretary and Gujarat’s Rajya Sabha member Madhusudan Mistry heads the committee for Madhya Pradesh with Ajay Kumar Lallu and Ms Netta D’Souza as members.

Assam’s Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita heads the Chhattisgarh panel with Rohit Chaudhary and Ashvinbhai Kotwal as its members.

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro heads the Mizoram committee while Kerla MLA VD Satheesan heads the Odisha panel with Jitin Prasada and Naushad Solanki as its members.