Cong seeks probe into Bhima police documents with BJP

New Delhi : The Congress on Tuesday demanded a probe into the police documents of the Bhima Koregaon case landing with the BJP even when the case is sub judice in court and the charge-sheet is not yet filed since the probe is still not complete.

Any charge-sheet filed in a court becomes a public document accessible to all, but the documents reaching the BJP for its propaganda machinery even before the probe is over is questionable, party spokesman Manish Tewari told a press conference here.

He said this is what fascism is all about, this is what an “undeclared emergency” all about in which the wall between the political parties, government and investing agencies has completely collapse. It’s called the ‘Chinese wall” in English, he said.

“Is the BJP conducting itself as a probe agency? How come the so-called documents seized by police in the raids reached the BJP spokesman,” he asked.

“This is very serious and we demand that this should be investigated,” Tewari said while calling for an independent court-monitored investigation that even before alleged papers are presented in the court, they became instruments of vilifications in the hands of the BJP, which is trying to substitute itself “to run the narrative which they find will not be substantiated in the court.”