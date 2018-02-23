Cong says yet to discuss JPC with other parties

NEW DELHI: The Congress has not discussed with other parties the issue of seeking a probe into the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud through a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Azad chose to not reply on Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s comments on the ‘faster’ growth of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam vis-a-vis the BJP in Assam, reports PTI.

However, in the same breathe, he accused the ruling BJP of trying to divert attention from the PNB fraud.

No, we have not had any discussion on this, Azad said while replying to a query about whether the Congress Working Committee had last week authorised him to speak to other “like-minded” parties on pressing for a JPC to probe the fraud, involving billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Azad, however, said the issue will be flagged in the House when the Parliament session resumes on March 5.

On the CPI(M) seeking a JPC probe into the matter, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha added, w will discuss it when the Parliament session is there.