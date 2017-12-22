Cong says truth prevailed; don’t treat it as ‘badge of honour’, tells BJP

Vinod Rai must apologise, says Sibal

New Delhi : Buoyed by the 2G spectrum case verdict, the Congress on Thursday said that truth has finally prevailed and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apologise to the nation for the BJP’s alleged “propaganda and lies” on the issue.

The Congress also said that accountability should be fixed against those including former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai who dubbed it a scam, after all the accused were acquitted in the case on Thursday by a special court as the prosecution failed to establish any charges.

Congress MP and former telecom minister Kapil Sibal also demanded apology from former CAG Vinod Rai and the BJP, asserting that he has been saying from day one that there was no loss. “I have been vindicated today. In fact it is Vinod Rai who must apologise to the nation,” he added.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whose UPA-II government was rocked by the 2G scam, said the court judgement needs to be respected as it has “pronounced that the massive propaganda” unleashed against his government was without any foundation.

“We respect the court’s judgement. I do not want to boast (about) anything. I think the court’s judgement has to be respected.

Cong’s 2G policy was corrupt: Jaitley

New Delhi : Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday slammed the Congress for treating the 2G spectrum scam case verdict as a “badge of honour”, saying the UPA’s policy of spectrum allocation was “corrupt and dishonest”, reports IANS.

“Congress leaders are treating this judgement as some kind of a badge of honour and a certification that it was an honest policy,” Jaitley told reporters outside Parliament.

“This was a corrupt and dishonest policy, which has already been upheld by the Supreme Court in 2012,” he said.

Jaitley’s remarks came soon soon after a Special CBI court acquitted all the accused, including former Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi and others accused in the 2008 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

After the court verdict, the Congress demanded an apology from the ruling BJP saying the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA government “stand vindicated today”.

Jaitley said that in 2007-08 spectrum was not allocated on the basis of auction but on the price discovery mode made in 2001.

Jaitley alleged that spectrum was given on the basis of “first-come-first-serve basis which was meant to serve a selected few”.