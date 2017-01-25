Cong relying on SP to fetch votes: BJP

Lucknow : Asserting that no sort of permutation and combination would work for the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said both the parties have no specific achievements to showcase, while the saffron party would be targeting the voters with the development agenda.

“No sort of combination would work for both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The Congress did not have any trace to begin with and is desperately clinging on the Samajwadi Party’s shoulders to fetch votes. I have seen the kind of seats that have been allocated to the Congress Party. Those are the seats where it has no scope of winning. It is not even in a position to win 20 seats,” BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi told ANI.

She pointed out that the Samajwadi Party has been busy with its infighting and did not focus on the development of Uttar Pradesh.

“The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, is filled with in-fighting which can be seen on a daily basis. Even its own members have started to defect from party. During their tenure, only corruption and nepotism have arisen,” she added.

The Samajwadi Party and Congress on Sunday firmed up an alliance for next month’s high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

They vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister of the politically crucial state yet again while promising to free the state from communal and divisive forces.

The formal announcement of SP-Congress alliance has come after discussions by the two sides over few days before they agreed to 298-105 formula.

Akhilesh Yadav has released the election manifesto for the assembly polls.

The poll process in Uttar Pradesh begins on February 11. 73 constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will go polls in this phase. The filing of nominations for these constituencies will end on January 24.

Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8. —ANI