Cong questions Modi on plight of migrant workers

New Delhi : Blaming the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation for rendering lakhs of migrant labour jobless in the national capital, the Congress on Saturday took out a protest march here highlighting the plight of workers from the unorganised sector.

Led by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, party activists marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament asking the central government to stop the exodus of migrant labourers from the national capital as also demanding Prime Minister Modi to come clean on the corruption charges levelled on him by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the march, Maken said demonetisation has robbed jobs of a majority of the nearly 50 lakh workers in the informal and unorganised sectors triggering a “reverse migration”.

“The faulty implementation of demonetisation has rendered lakhs of migrant labourers jobless and forced them to leave Delhi for their villages,” he said, claiming the move to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, has “set back the country by 20 years”.

He said the exodus of the labour has stalled development work in the capital.

Maken also targeted Modi over allegations of receiving kickbacks of Rs 65 crore from two corporate houses as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

“Modi is talking about turning the economy cashless so he should explain how he received the Rs 65 crore, whether through cheques, credit cards or by cash. The entire country is waiting for Modi’s reply on the matter,” he said.

Maken said the Delhi Congress will organise a campaign on December 27 and 28 at block levels, metro stations, over-bridges and flyovers, to expose the Rs 65 crore corruptions by Modi. —IANS