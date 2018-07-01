Cong launches ‘Unfollow Trolls Challenge’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday launched an “Unfollow Trolls Challenge” and urged PM Modi to unfollow trollers on Twitter, who abuse, harass and give threats to people on internet. Radhika Khera, National Media Coordinator of Congress, nominated Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal for the challenge and called upon them to unfollow their abusive trolls. “Tired of online trolls, the women (and a few men) of the Congress social media team have put together a video making a collective plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Social Media Day,” the Congress said in its official twitter account.