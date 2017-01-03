Cong Fears Misuse Of Scrapped Notes

New Delhi : The Congress on Monday demanded destruction of the scrapped notes deposited in banks under the supervision of either a Supreme Court-appointed committee or under a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Party spokesman Manish Tewari told reporters here that the party is concerned over the possible misuse of this money as neither the government nor the Reserve Bank of India has disclosed how much of Rs 14.86 lakh crore-worth demonetised currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 has come into the banking system even after three days of closure of the deposit scheme.

Fearing that the scrapped notes may be recycled unless put under safe custody, he asked the government to disclose how it will ensure that all these old notes do not leak back into the banking system, making use of schemes still in vogue for swapping the currency, be it the PM”s Garib Kalyan Yojana or the schemes allowing the Indians abroad as also the NRI to deposit the money up to March 31 and June 30 respectively.

Tewari also wanted to know as to who will have ownership of the scrapped notes received in the banks, the government or the RBI and will the RBI as the central bank take charge and destroy them in a transparent manner. He said this currency is bound to be destroyed as “we do not think it can be put to any other use.”

He said Modi had committed three goals of demonetisation while announcing it in an address to nation on November 8 and so he owes to the nation to disclose how much of the deposited scrapped notes is black money, how many of them are counterfeit notes and how much drop in the terrorist funding.