Cong, CPI, TMC slam Shah for animal remarks against Oppn

New Delhi : The Congress and several other opposition parties on Friday slammed BJP chief Amit Shah for dragging political discourse to a “new low” after his remarks equating parties trying to join hands against the BJP to ‘snakes, ‘mongoose, ‘dogs’ and ‘cats’.

The CPI and the TMC also hit out at Shah for his remarks, saying one does not expect this from the president of a national party in power. Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the remarks were “shameful” and reflected Shah’s mindset. He was reacting to remarks by Shah during a Mumbai rally to mark BJP’s Foundation Day.

Shah said, “Due to Modi flood, all cats, dogs, snakes and mongoose are getting together to contest polls,” the BJP president said, in apparent reference to the efforts being made by various parties such as the TRS, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the TDP to sew up a coalition to take on the Modi-led BJP in the next general elections.

Congress leader Sharma said, “The remarks made by Amit Shah are condemnable. It shows their mindset. They have repeatedly dragged the political discourse to a new low.” “It is shameful. What else do we expect from them. It is in their DNA,” he told PTI.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said he has used “sickening language”.