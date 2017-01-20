Cong counters BJP with Modi’s video speech

New Delhi : In a tit-for-tat over the BJP two days ago questioning Rahul Gandhi’s “religious speech” at a party convention in Delhi on January 11, the Congress on Thursday approached the Election Commission over violation of the model code of conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in arousing religious sentiments for electoral gains in his video speech from Delhi on January 12.

Its complaint relates to Modi comparing his government’s policies with that of Lord Rama in his inauguration of the Ramayan Darshanam exhibition and Bharatmata Sadanam at the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) through the video conferencing from Delhi, accusing him of invoking religion to further the BJP’s poll prospects in the ongoing Assembly elections in five states.

Asked how come the PM speaking from Delhi to a function in Tamil Nadu attract model code violation when it is not in force in either Delhi or Tamil Nadu, a Congress leader said it is for the BJP to reflect as it first filed a complaint on a Rahul speech that was delivered in Delhi where the model code does not apply. The BJP had alleged that Rahul co-related the Congress symbol with the religious gods such as Shiv, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Islam and Mahavir at the party’s anti-demonetisation “Jan Vedna Sammelan” to influence the elections.

The Congress said the PM’s modus operandi was to arise religious feelings and sentiments of the voters in the name of religion, especially in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, since the issue originated from Ayodhya.

Seeking stern action against him, the Congress urged the EC to cancel or withdraw the BJP’s symbol on the basis of Modi’s objectionable speech. The BJP had made a similar demand of action against Rahul and de-recognition of Congress as a national party, withdrawing ‘hand’ symbol to it for violating the provisions of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, Model Code of Conduct and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

In retaliation to the BJP’s demand, the Congress clarified that Rahul had not made any religious appeal for votes nor tried to address voters belonging to any particular religion as he was totally secular in referring to all religions equally.