Cong Booklet To Demolish Demonetisation

New Delhi : The Congress on Saturday released a 16-page booklet titled “Arthquake,” using the Hindi word “Arth” meaning economy with the quake, to dub the November 8 demonetisation as an “attack on India’s economy” and describe it as a “Modi-made” disaster, wiping away 86% of the currency in circulation.

“An autocratic Prime Minister, gloating from the arrogance of numbers (in Lok Sabha), has plunged the country into a state of economic anarchy, wiping out our people”s earnings and creating a colossal sense of fear and insecurity,” the booklet said, pointing out the monumental mismanagement in implementation of the decision.

Asserting that an arrogant Modi did not consult economists, the booklet says Modi does not know Bharat as only 6% of undisclosed income is in the form of cash in India while the remaining is in assets like land, real estate, gold and foreign currencies” and yet he destroyed 86% of the cash economy while going after a small fraction of the unaccounted wealth.

The booklet’s back cover page highlights five questions and five demands that Congress vice-president raised at a Press conference on Wednesday. Releasing the booklet, which will be translated in various regional languages and distributed, just hours before PM Modi’s national address in the evening, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala announced a month-long 3-phase nationwide anti-demonetisation campaign from January 6.

The groundwork for the campaign will be done by the party leaders holding press conferences across the country on Monday and Tuesday and distributing the booklet to highlight why the demonetisation was an immature move.

On January 6, the Congress leaders will head protests outside the collectorate offices in all districts, followed by a “thali” protest by the party’s women wing across the country on January 9. The high point of the campaign will be a national conference of the party leaders in Delhi during the second phase starting on January 11.