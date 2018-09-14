Concept of ‘world is one family’ gives India distinct identity: PM Narendra Modi       

Indore: Praising the Dawoodi Bohra community for its honesty in trade and business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the world is one family, gives India an identity different from all other countries.

The prime minister was speaking at a function organised by the community at the Saifee Mosque where its religious head, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, was present.

“The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam gives a distinct identity to India from the rest of the world and the Bohra community is an example of it,” he said. Lauding the Bohra community for their honesty in trade, the prime minister said they have set an example for others.