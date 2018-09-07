Complain filed against Girish Karnad for holding ‘Me Too Urban Naxal’ placard

Bengaluru: A lawyer Friday lodged a complaint against noted playwright and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad for holding a placard ‘Me Too Urban Naxal’ during an event organised to mark the first death anniversary of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh on September 5 in the city.

In his complaint, advocateAmruthesh N P said Karnad sported a placard around his neck declaring himself as an urban Naxal. “Urban Naxals are those who spread insurgency against the nation,” he said in his complaint and demanded that Karnad be arrested immediately. By holding such a placard, “Karnad has tried to promote/abet and propagate the violent and criminal activities of Naxalism,” the advocate said. Talking to PTI, Amruthesh said how can somebody carry a banner of a banned organisation and support it.

Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat) police said they have transferred the complaint to the Halasuru gate police station under whose jurisdiction the incident took place. Karnad along with many other activists took part in an event organised outside Lankeshs residence on Wednesday. The participants also staged a protest against the house arrest of five activists from across the country for their alleged links with Maoists.