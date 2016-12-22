Comments on note ban distorted, asserts Naidu

However, the Andhra CM acknowledges that currency problems continue

Vijayawada/New Delhi : A day after making critical remarks on note ban, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, yesterday, said his comments were “distorted” but acknowledged that currency problems continued even as senior ally BJP played down the TDP chief’s criticism.

After supporting demonetisation initially, Naidu, on Tuesday, appeared to be having a second thought, saying this is not what they wished for and that the solution to problems due to the note ban remained elusive even after 40 days.

Naidu said he has been supporting demonetisation, but added that problems arising out of the exercise “continue” as “we are going (about them) in a routine manner”. “We have to take an innovative approach,” he said, claiming that his remarks were “distorted by some”.

Naidu heads the panel set up by the Centre to look into issues arising from demonetisation. His party—TDP—is part of the NDA government. The 13-member committee would meet again on December 28 to work out solutions to the ongoing problem, he said. “I spoke to (NITI Aayog CEO) Amitabh Kant this morning and asked him to convene the meeting,” he said.

BJP, played down the criticism by Naidu on the roll out of demonetisation. “What he is saying is nothing different from what Modi said that there should be least difficulty to the common man. He indicated to the government for expediting money circulation,” the National Secretary and Andhra in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters in Delhi.

Asked about Naidu’s denouncement of people handling the exercise, he said what the Andhra Chief Minister has said is also being “grossly misreported”.

Naidu said he had sought a ban on high denomination notes “long ago” and written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking abolition of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes after the recent Income Disclosure Scheme. “I have supported this (demonetisation) concept,” he said, inaugurating a two-day conference of district Collectors in Vijayawada.

Addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs, legislators and leaders here on Tuesday, he had said, “Demonetisation was not our wish but it happened. More than 40 days after demonetisation, there are still a lot of problems but yet there appears to be no solution. I am spending two hours daily to ease the problems caused by demonetisation. I am breaking my head daily but we are unable to find a solution to this problem,” he had said. —PTI