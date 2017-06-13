Comment against Army Chief wrong, says Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru : Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the comment made by party leader Sandeep Dikshit against Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was wrong, insisting that politicians should refrain from making such statements against the Army Chief.

Gandhi further said the army serves the nation and, therefore, no political statements should be made against them.

“I dub the statement as wrong. Politicians should not comment on the Army Chief. I want to make this clear today. The Indian army works for the nation, safeguards our nation and the person who leads the army, their chief, no politician should not comment about him,” he added.

Gandhi’s remarks came after Dikshit said that General Rawat was behaving like a ‘sadak ka gunda’. His statement came in response to General Rawat’s remark that the army was “fully ready for a two and a half-front war”.