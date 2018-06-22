Combined Graduate Level exams 2017 Tier III: Staff Selection Commission releases admit cards

Admit cards of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 Tier III have been released by Staff Selection Commission. The admit cards will be available on all regional websites of the commission. The examination will be held on July 8. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional website of their zone.

The SSC had announced the results of CGL Tier II exam on February 28. Among the total aspirants who appeared for the Tier II exam, 3,719 candidates qualified for Tier III exam for the AAO post, while 4,850 qualified for the JSO post. Moreover, 46,850 candidates got through for Tier III examination for posts other than AAO and JSO.

Here are the steps to download admits cards.