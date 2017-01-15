Cold wave keeps up intensity

New Delhi : The wintry chill kept up its intensity with Patna recording the season’s lowest at 4.8 degrees Celsius and water bodies freezing in Srinagar, which experienced the coldest night in January in the last five years, reports PTI.

Cold conditions persisted in plains of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, while the weatherman said there was no cold wave in Rajasthan.

The chill in the morning in the national capital gave way to a sunny day. The city had a minimum of 3.2 and maximum of 19.3 degrees Celsius.

Bihar’s capital of Patna gauged the season’s lowest temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius, mainly due to westerly wind and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The MeT office said the temperature will gradually edge upward starting tomorrow.

The temperature was spiralling downward due to a clear sky, westerly wind blowing at a speed of 18-20 kmph and snowfall in northern states, it said. Gaya was also in the grip of cold at 4.9 degree Celsius, while Bhagalpur had a low of 7.5 and Purnea 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Things in Uttarakhand moved at a snail’s pace as many places in the state recorded sub-zero temperatures. For Dehradun, it was one of the coldest days of the season at 2.9 degrees Celsius. Mukteshwar was the coldest place in the state at minus 1.7, followed by New Tehri minus at 0.3 and Pantnagar at 0.8 degree Celsius. In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded the coldest night for January in the last five years at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Water supply lines and water bodies, including the fringes of the famous Dal Lake, in the city froze due to intense cold. Gulmarg also experienced the season’s lowest night temperature at minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.