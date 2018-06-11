Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#DonaldTrump
#AtalBihariVajpayee
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Coca-Cola company was founded by ‘lemonade seller’, Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre claim

Coca-Cola company was founded by ‘lemonade seller’, Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre claim

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 11, 2018 03:00 pm
FOLLOW US:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a national OBC convention in Delhi on June 11, 2018, spoke about the upliftment of backward class and during his speech he used an example of Coca-Cola. Giving courage to people in rally he told them, “Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha…”.

But the true story of Coca-Cola formation is something different, it was invented in the year 1886 by a pharmacist named John Pemberton. He tried his hand in making different types of drugs but could not make money so he decided to enter in beverage market. And during that time soda-fountain drink was in trend. This is how Coca-Cola was formed. But according to Mr Gandhi a person who used to make lemonade invented Coca-Cola, which is false.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for ignoring interests of farmers

People on Twitter are in no mood to spare him for his illogical comment. One of the comment reads “Aur Microsoft ko shuru karne wale chane becha karte the. Apple wale Golgappo ka stall lagate the. #Pappu”.

Apart from Coca-Cola comment, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his government has ignored the interests of farmers but has helped a small group of industrialists by waiving loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK