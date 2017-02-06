Coal Scam: Court grants time to CBI to file final report in proper format

New Delhi: A special court today granted two weeks time to CBI for filing in a proper format the final report in a coal block allocation scam case against Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, ex-Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao and others.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar allowed the investigating officer’s (IO) plea seeking time on the ground that he has finalised the report, forwarded it to senior authorities and awaiting approval.

“IO submits that the new director of the CBI has recently taken over and his approval is not obtained so far. He says that he needs some time to file the report. Put up the matter for further hearing on February 20,” the court said. The court had earlier rapped the CBI for not filing the final report in a proper format.

Later, the court had accepted the final report noting that sufficient time has already lapsed in the matter and asked the agency to file the documents in a “proper format”. While filing the report, which contains CFSL report, list of documents, list of witnesses and their statements, the agency had told the court that the probe was complete in the case.

The court had earlier pulled up the CBI for delay in filing the report, saying it was affecting the progress of trial. CBI had alleged that former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, also accused in the case, had favoured Jindal group firms — Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Private Ltd (GSIPL) — in allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

Opposing CBI’s contention, all the accused had said there was no evidence to show that there was any conspiracy during the coal block allocation process. They had also denied the allegations levelled against them by CBI in its charge sheet.