Coal scam case: Supreme Court orders probe against ex-CBI Chief Ranjit Sinha

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed to conduct a probe against former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha for his alleged involvement in the coal scam.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Madan B Lockur and also comprising Justice Prafulla C Pant asked the CBI to go ahead with the investigation for his alleged involvement and hand in glove with certain accused to scuttle the probe in the coal block scam case

“Prima facie a case is made out against him for allegedly in conniving with certain accused in the coal block scam case,” the Bench of the Apex Court said in its order.

The Supreme Court passed the order after going through in great detailed the arguments put forth by NGO, Common Cause seeking a thorough investigation against Sinha for his alleged involvement and hand in glove with certain accused in the coal block scam case.