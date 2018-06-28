Free Press Journal
CM Yogi Adityanath suspends 2 traffic cops for hitting a girl

CM Yogi Adityanath suspends 2 traffic cops for hitting a girl

— By Asia News International | Jun 28, 2018 05:09 pm
Lucknow, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, ordered the immediate suspension of two traffic constables for hitting a girl with a stick in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. The incident happened near Janeshwar Mishra Park when one of the suspended constables, Ankit Nagar, hit a girl with a stick during checking of vehicles in the area. The girl suffered a nose fracture and injuries on her face.

According to a government official, Lucknow’s Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Chakresh Sharma, is investigating the matter.


