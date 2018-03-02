UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi, urges people to rise above casteism and untouchability

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today participated in the Falgun Mahotsav organised by the RSS and the Hindu Yuva Vahini here. The chief minister, however, gave the traditional Narsingh Shobha Yatra a miss. Adityanath had been leading the yatra, taken out on the occasion of Holi, for the last 22 years.

He wished people from the stage and asked them not to force colours on those who were unwilling. Address a gathering, Adityanath said, “Don’t shower colours forcefully on those who don’t want to play Holi. It is a festival that symbolises harmony and brotherhood.”

He also urged people to rise above casteism and untouchability, and form a society based on equality and brotherhood. Adityanath showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “PM Modi has given a mantra of achievement through pledge (sankalp se siddhi). The PM Modi-led war against corruption, anarchy and mismanagement is moving toward victory.”