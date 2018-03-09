CM Siddaramaiah unveils proposed state flag for K’taka

BENGALURU: Flagging off the “Kannadiga pride” ahead of the assembly polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday unveiled the proposed official state flag for Karnataka. The ‘Naada Dwaja’ (state’s flag) in hues of yellow, white and red, has the state’s emblem ‘Gandaberunda’ or the two-headed mythological bird, at its centre, reports PTI.

A committee formed by the state government last year had recommended the separate flag for Karnataka, discounting any constitutional or legal hurdles for it.Siddaramaiah unveiled the flag after chairing a meeting of pro-Kannada organisations, activists and literary personalities, where they unanimously approved the design.

It was decided to have a flag for the state as a symbol of pride of Kannada speaking people, he said, adding “it was the intention, opinion and voice of Kannadigas.”

“We have done it today. All (Kannada organisations) have given their approval for it,” he said.

Calling the state flag a “sign of Kannadiga pride” and a “historic decision”, he said it would be sent to the central government for approval.