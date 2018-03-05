CM Mehbooba Mufti distributes cash relief among families affected by Pak shelling

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today distributed cash relief among the next of kin who were killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district since January this year.

Mehbooba distributed the cash relief of Rs Five lakhs each among the families of nine people killed in the ongoing cross-border shelling, an official statement said today.

The victims hailed from border areas of Balakote, Haveli and Mendhar, it said.

There has been spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir which killed 21 people, including 12 security personnel, and injured over 75 others, this year, the release said.