CM Manohar Parrikar to meet council of ministers on June 15

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is expected to return from the US on Thursday, has summoned cabinet ministers for a meeting on Friday, a cabinet Minister in the BJP-led coalition government said on Wednesday.

The Minister, who requested anonymity, said cabinet ministers have been informed by the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday that he would like to meet his council of ministers on Friday and requested them not to travel out of station.

“The venue for the meeting has not been confirmed yet. But we have been told by the CMO that Parrikar is returning to Goa late on June 14 and he would like to meet his cabinet on the next day,” the Minister said.

Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer in a New York hospital.

The 62-year-old former Defence Minister has been hospitalised on three occasions in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and the Goa Medical College here since mid-February. He was shifted to the US in March this year for specialised treatment.

Over the last one month, there has been intense speculation about the ailing Chief Minister’s return to Goa.