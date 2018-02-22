CM Manohar Parrikar arrives in Goa, likely to present state budget

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar arrived here on Thursday after he was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital where he was hospitalised since February 15 for a pancreas-related ailment.

Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told reporters at the state Assembly complex, that Parrikar landed at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport at around 11.40 a.m., and headed for his private residence.

“All prayers have been heard. He is currently at home now. He has strong will power, so he may present the budget,” Lobo said.

Parrikar is expected to head to the state assembly at around 2 pm, where he might table the budget and make a brief speech.

Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital after he complained of food poisoning. The Chief Minister’s Office has maintained that he was suffering from a pancreas-related ailment.