Class 9 student found stabbed in Vadodara school washroom

Vadodara: The body of a Class 9 student was found with multiple stab wounds in the washroom of a school here, a chilling reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old in Gurgaon last September.

The victim, Dev Bhagwandas Tadvi (14), a student of Bharti School in Baranpora area, was accosted by unidentified culprits when he was headed to his classroom on the first floor. The incident took place around 12 noon, between the two shifts of the school. Tadvi had 10 stab wounds on his body; the crime is being ascribed to a rivalry between boys. “The police recovered sharp-edged weapons and a bottle of water containing chili powder from a school bag which was found lying near the school,” the DCP said. The police suspect the assailants dumped the bag after the killing.

The teen had joined the school only a week ago and was staying with his maternal uncle, while his parents live in Anand, the police said. A forensic team reached the spot and CCTV footage of the premises have been obtained. People gathered in large numbers outside the school after the news of the killing spread. In the Gurgaon case, the student was found dead in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, in his school’s washroom on September 8 last year.