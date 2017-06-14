Class 9 girl student burnt to death in Bihar

Patna: A Class 9 student was allegedly burnt to death by two neighbours in a Bihar village over a family dispute, sparking protests by residents demanding the arrest of the accused, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Samastipur district when Akansha Kumari came out of her house in Harpur Bochha village and was grabbed by the two men in her neighbourhood, a police officer said.

They tied her hands and legs and poured kerosene on her and burnt her alive, he said.

“Akansha cried for help. Her family members tried to rescue her. But she had sustained serious burn injuries and was admitted in a hospital in Patna where she died Tuesday night.”

When her body reached her village on Wednesday, hundreds of residents staged a protest and blocked roads, demanding the arrest of the accused who are absconding.

The victim’s father Sunil Kumar Rai told police that his daughter was burnt alive by “Sumit and Amit Kumar as a revenge over a dispute”.

“Before her death, Akansha had told her family that Amit and Sumit burnt her alive,” police said.