Class 12 Accountancy paper leak? CBSE clarifies all seals found intact

After the reports in morning suggested that the Accountancy question paper for Class 12 examinations were allegedly leaked on WhatsApp, CBSE as now clarified that the paper has not been leaked.After the reports in morning suggested that the Accountancy question paper for Class 12 examinations were allegedly leaked on WhatsApp, CBSE as now clarified that the paper has not been leaked.

CBSE released a statement saying, “There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres. During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through whatsapp & social media to disturb sanctity of examinations.CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities.FIR is being lodged by CBSE.”

Earlier today morning, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of CBSE’s Class 12 Accountancy paper. He also said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials were not immediately available for comment.

“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE.Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” Sisodia said on Twitter.